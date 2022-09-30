Ad
euobserver
Free trade agreements offer more than prosperity and growth in the European Union — they are also an important instrument to reduce dependencies on autocratic regimes such as Russia and China (Photo: Timothy M Roberts)

Going Down Under — EU needs to finish trade deal with Australia

EU & the World
Opinion
by Catharina Rinzema, Morten Lokkegaard and Peter Draper, Brussels/Adelaide,

Free trade agreements offer more than prosperity and growth in the European Union — they are also an important instrument to reduce dependencies on autocratic regimes such as Russia and China. In these times of war and political insecurity, it is even more vital.

The goals of strengthening ourselves economically and ensuring supplies of critical raw materials call for reviving the Union's commitment to free trade. These should be a priority for the EU, and can be realised through conclu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Catharina Rinzema is a Dutch MEP, Morten Lokkegaard is a Danish MEP, both with Renew Europe. \nProfessor Peter Draper is executive director of the Institute for International Trade in the faculty of the professions, University of Adelaide, Australia.

Related articles

EU turns from China to India on free trade
EU needs good diplomats in Indo-Pacific, not people in uniforms
Going south? EU and Australia/New Zealand deal
EU offers only free trade deal to post-Brexit UK
Free trade agreements offer more than prosperity and growth in the European Union — they are also an important instrument to reduce dependencies on autocratic regimes such as Russia and China (Photo: Timothy M Roberts)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Catharina Rinzema is a Dutch MEP, Morten Lokkegaard is a Danish MEP, both with Renew Europe. \nProfessor Peter Draper is executive director of the Institute for International Trade in the faculty of the professions, University of Adelaide, Australia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections