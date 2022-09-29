How US tech giants play EU states off against each other

European competition czar Margrethe Vestager notched up another victory against the tech giants, with the EU General Court recently upholding a record-breaking anti-trust fine imposed against Google.
In the wake of the ruling, characterised as "the single most paramount legal defeat in the company history of Google", Vestager and the European institutions are likely to double down on their efforts to keep Big Tech in check—and it's in...
Edoardo Secchi is president of the Italy-France Group.
