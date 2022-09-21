Germany nationalises gas giant Uniper amid energy crisis

Germany confirmed on Wednesday (21 September) the nationalisation of Uniper, the country's largest gas-importer — in a bid to secure operations and prevent supply shortages, in the wake of Russia's supply cuts.

Under a capital injection and share-purchase deal, the German state will now own 98.5 percent of Uniper. But the purchase still needs to be approved by the European Commission.

As part of the deal, which builds on a €15bn stabilisation package agreed upon in July, the feder...