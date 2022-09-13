Ad
euobserver
Hungary's justice minister Judit Varja (l) met with EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn last week in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission mulls 70% cut to Hungary's EU funds

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn has proposed that around 70 percent of EU funding envisaged for Hungary be suspended, according to a July document published by the EU Commission.

The commissioner in a note to other commissioners said that "70 percent suspension of commitment" of the programmes from the 2021-27 EU budget are "proportionate" in the case of Hungary where the risk to the E...

