EU Commission mulls 70% cut to Hungary's EU funds

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn has proposed that around 70 percent of EU funding envisaged for Hungary be suspended, according to a July document published by the EU Commission.
The commissioner in a note to other commissioners said that "70 percent suspension of commitment" of the programmes from the 2021-27 EU budget are "proportionate" in the case of Hungary where the risk to the E...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
