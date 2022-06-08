EU candidate status would be 'watershed', Ukraine official says

The Speaker of Ukraine's parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, called on Wednesday (8 June) on EU countries to support his country's bid this month to join the 27-member bloc.

It is very important for Ukraine to hear this "powerful message" from Europe, he said in an address to the European Parliament, hoping for a positive reaction from EU leaders later this month at the next EU summit.

"Let's do everything possible that on the 24th of June we'll see a watershed day, an important day f...