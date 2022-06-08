Ad
euobserver
Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament), is expected to visit several countries to discuss Ukraine's membership bid with EU leaders (Photo: European Parliament)

EU candidate status would be 'watershed', Ukraine official says

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Speaker of Ukraine's parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, called on Wednesday (8 June) on EU countries to support his country's bid this month to join the 27-member bloc.

It is very important for Ukraine to hear this "powerful message" from Europe, he said in an address to the European Parliament, hoping for a positive reaction from EU leaders later this month at the next EU summit.

"Let's do everything possible that on the 24th of June we'll see a watershed day, an important day f...

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

