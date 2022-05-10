With John Lee at helm, what now for EU and Hong Kong?

On Sunday (8 May), a band of hand-picked Beijing loyalists coronated Chinese mainland marionette, John Lee, as Hong Kong's next chief executive in a one-horse race for the city's top job. \n \nChosen by the Election Committee, a 1,462-strong body of communist party "patriots" — who were, incidentally, vetted and approved last year by then-chief secretary Lee as part of Beijing'...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
David Lega is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party, and member of the committee on foreign affairs and human rights.
David Lega is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party, and member of the committee on foreign affairs and human rights.