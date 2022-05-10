Ad
euobserver
Hong Kong protests in 2019 (Photo: Studio Incendo)

With John Lee at helm, what now for EU and Hong Kong?

EU & the World
Opinion
by David Lega, Brussels,

On Sunday (8 May), a band of hand-picked Beijing loyalists coronated Chinese mainland marionette, John Lee, as Hong Kong's next chief executive in a one-horse race for the city's top job. \n \nChosen by the Election Committee, a 1,462-strong body of communist party "patriots" — who were, incidentally, vetted and approved last year by then-chief secretary Lee as part of Beijing'...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

David Lega is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party, and member of the committee on foreign affairs and human rights.

Related articles

EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy
Chinese ambassador: We must safeguard Hong Kong security
Sunday's election in Hong Kong - what EU can do
Hong Kong protests in 2019 (Photo: Studio Incendo)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

David Lega is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party, and member of the committee on foreign affairs and human rights.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections