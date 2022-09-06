Ad
Forest fires have burned more than 508,260 hectares over the summer months across the EU and UK (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Europe's summer fires released highest emissions since 2007

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The unprecedented forest fires in the EU and the UK this summer released the largest carbon-emissions into the atmosphere since 2007, according to new figures by the EU's climate monitoring agency Copernicus released on Tuesday (6 September).

Wildfire activity, fuelled by the high temperatures, heatwaves and droughts across the continent, emitted over six megatonnes of car...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

