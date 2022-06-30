Ad
Greece has accused Novartis of bribing healthcare providers and former government officials to drive up its sales (Photo: nchenga)

MEPs boycott awards over controversial sponsorship

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Two MEPs have withdrawn their nominations from the MEPs Awards over the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis's participation as a sponsor, currently the subject of an alleged bribery scandal in Greece.

The MEPs Awards event, which took place on Wednesday (29 June), is organised by the Parliament Magazine to recognise the work of EU lawmakers in several categories such as agriculture, technology and health.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

