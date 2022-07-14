Ad
euobserver
German Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer (c) appeared unnerved by moderator Jean Saldanha (r) (Photo: Eurodad)

MEP accused of 'disrespecting' female moderator

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Some 100 civil society organisations, including Transparency International EU, Oxfam and others, are demanding a wider debate on how women moderators are sometimes subject to verbal abuse by male peers.

They are also demanding a code of conduct to prevent what they say is a "systemic pattern of behaviour" by men who speak down to women during panel debates.

All have signed a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU campaigners cry foul on sexual harassment
Frustrated EU parliament staffers set up #Metoo blog
German Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer (c) appeared unnerved by moderator Jean Saldanha (r) (Photo: Eurodad)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections