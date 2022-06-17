Ad
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke to press in Brussels on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ukraine and Moldova on path to be 'EU candidates'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine and Moldova should immediately join the EU enlargement queue as candidates, but Georgia isn't ready yet, the EU Commission said on Friday (17 June).

Its recommendations come ahead of an EU summit next week, setting the stage for Europe to give Ukraine a wartime morale boost leaders endorse the move.

"We're taking a huge step today," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The move showed that every country in Europe "had the right to determine...

