Ukraine and Moldova on path to be 'EU candidates'

Ukraine and Moldova should immediately join the EU enlargement queue as candidates, but Georgia isn't ready yet, the EU Commission said on Friday (17 June).
Its recommendations come ahead of an EU summit next week, setting the stage for Europe to give Ukraine a wartime morale boost leaders endorse the move.
"We're taking a huge step today," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
The move showed that every country in Europe "had the right to determine...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
