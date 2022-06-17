Ukraine and Moldova on path to be 'EU candidates'

Ukraine and Moldova should immediately join the EU enlargement queue as candidates, but Georgia isn't ready yet, the EU Commission said on Friday (17 June).

Its recommendations come ahead of an EU summit next week, setting the stage for Europe to give Ukraine a wartime morale boost leaders endorse the move.

"We're taking a huge step today," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The move showed that every country in Europe "had the right to determine...