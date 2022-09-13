Spain under EU fire for non-functioning judiciary

Spain must urgently renew the country's most senior judicial body, European Commission vice-president Věra Jourová has warned.

The National Council for the Judiciary (CGPJ), the body that ensures the independence of courts and appoints some magistrates to the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and other judiciary high bodies, has been exercising its functions on an interim basis for years — prompting concerns over the rule of law in Brussels.

In a letter sent on Friday (9 S...