Spain's National Council for the Judiciary has been exercising its functions on an interim basis for several years now (Photo: PromoMadrid/Max Alexander)

Spain under EU fire for non-functioning judiciary

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Spain must urgently renew the country's most senior judicial body, European Commission vice-president Věra Jourová has warned.

The National Council for the Judiciary (CGPJ), the body that ensures the independence of courts and appoints some magistrates to the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and other judiciary high bodies, has been exercising its functions on an interim basis for years — prompting concerns over the rule of law in Brussels.

In a letter sent on Friday (9 S...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

