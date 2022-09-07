Ad
Clashes on the Belarusian-Polish border in 2021 (Photo: Poland prime minister's office)

Czechs pushing EU law on Belarus-type migrant storms

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belarus and Russia could once again use migrants to try to "destabilise" EU countries, Prague has warned, amid preparations to curb people's asylum rights in future emergencies.

There was an "ever-present risk of instrumentalisation [of migrants] by Belarus and Russia," the Czech EU presidency told fellow member states in an internal paper one week ago, seen by EUobserver.

"Multiple sources from Polish and Lithuanian authorities suggest the rise of attempted irregular crossings...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

