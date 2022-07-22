Ad
The first 'Lysninga' [the clearing] memorial was unveiled in the summer of 2015, with the names and ages of the majority of the 69 victims - but a row developed over a further memorial, a physical cut in the island (Photo: Wikimedia)

Finally, the victims of Utøya got a memorial

by Farid Hafez, Williamstown, Massachusetts,

On June 18 this year, prime minister Jonas Gahr Store finally inaugurated a memorial to commemorate the victims of Europe's most infamous anti-Muslim racist murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed more than 77 people — primarily from Norway's Social Democratic youth organisation — as he thought they were "enablers of Islamisation".

Some had wished it would happen a year earlier, on July 22 in...

Author Bio

Farid Hafez is visiting professor of international studies at Williams College and co-editor of the European Islamophobia Report.

