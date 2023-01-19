We call on EU leaders to work with Tehran to release Olivier Vandecasteele

Olivier Vandecasteele, an experienced and respected Belgian humanitarian worker, is being arbitrarily detained in an unknown location in Iran.
He was sentenced to a cumulative total of 40 years of prison for "espionage against the Islamic Republic of Iran for the benefit of a foreign intelligence", "cooperation with a hostile government, the United States, against the Islamic Republic of Iran". He was also sentenced to 74 lashes.
At present, negotiations to secure his release in ...
1. Accion Contra el Hambre, Spain — José Luis Maldonado, Chairman of the board
2. ActionAid International — Ana Alcalde, Programme and Global Engagement Director
3. Action Contre la Faim, France — Pierre Micheletti, Chairman of the board
4. ADRA Germany — Christian Molke, Chief Executive Officer
5. Aktion gegen den Hunger Deutschland — Cornelia Richter, Chairperson
6. Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund Deutschland e.V. — Edith Wallmeier, Member of the Executive Board
7. Avocats Sans Frontières — Chantal van Cutsem, Executive Director
8. Bioforce — Bernard Sinou, Chairman
9. CARE Nederland — Reintje van Haeringen, Chief Executive Officer
10. Caritas Czech Republic — Jakub Licka, General Secretary
11. Christian Aid Ireland — Rev Dr Liz Hughes, Chair of the Board
12. Congodorpen — Jos Van Steenwinkel, President
13. COOPI, Cooperazione Internazionale — Claudio Ceravolo, President
14. Coordination Sud — France, Olivier Bruyeron, Chairman
15. EU-CORD — Ruth Faber, Chief Executive Officer
16. Finn Church Aid — Tomi Järvinen, Executive Director
17. Handicap International / Humanity & Inclusion — Manuel Patrouillard, Global Managing Director
18. Handicap International Belgique, Erwin Telemans, Director Benelux
19. Initiatives et changement — Marina Benedik, Chief Executive Officer
20. International Rescue Committee — Harlem Désir, Senior Vice President for Europe
21. La Chaîne de l'Espoir — Anouchka Finker, Chief Executive Officer
22. LM International — Isabella Olsson, Head of Global Advocacy
23. Médecins du Monde, Allemagne/ Ärzte der Welt e.V. / Doctors of the World Germany — François De Keersmaeker, Director
24. Médecins du Monde, Belgique — Claire Bourgeois, Chairwoman
25. Médecins du Monde, France — Florence Rigal, Chairwoman of the Board
26. Médecins du Monde, Grèce — Chara Tziouvara, Chairwoman
27 Médecins du Monde, Suisse- Dominik Schmid, Chairman
28. Oxfam België/Belgique — Eva Smets, Executive Director
29. People in Need (PIN) — Simon Panek, Chief Executive Officer
30. Première Urgence Internationale — Vincent Basquin, Chaiman of the Board
31. Solidarités internationale, France — Antoine Peigney, Chairman of the Board
32. SOS Méditerranée — François Thomas, Chairman
33. Terre des Hommes, International Federation — Valérie Ceccherini, General Secretary
34. Triangle Génération Humanitaire — Véronique Valty, Chairwoman
35. VOICE — Dominic Crowley, President
36. Welthungerhilfe — Mathias Mogge, Chief Executive Officer
37. ZOA, Nederland — Edwin Visser, Member of Executive Board
