The EU Commission has just reviewed its own Quality Framework for Traineeships, from 2014 (Photo: Pixabay)

'No pay, no way,' said the young Europeans. Now what?

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

One issue still stands out in the Eurostat figures after 2022 was the so-called European Year of Youth: the average unemployment rate among 15-24-year-olds stands at 15 percent.

The differences between member states are striking. Spain and Greece have double this figure, while in Germany and the Netherlands, youth unemployment is between six and eight percent, respectively. The rate of those who...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

