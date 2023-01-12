Ad
euobserver
Some EU leaders fear industries attracted by the new giant US subsidy scheme, the Inflation Reduction Act, may leave for the other side of the Atlantic (Photo: European Commission)

Swedish EU presidency: 'Subsidy not answer' to US green protectionism

Nordics
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

US president Joe Biden's $369bn [€341bn] green subsidy package dominated the European political agenda this week as Sweden took over the EU's six-month rotating presidency.\n \nAs one of the bloc's most ardent free-market guardians, the Scandinavian country was scrambling to defuse ever more explosive calls for equally big EU state subsidies to match the US offer under the Washington's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). \n \nSpeaking at a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU updates rules to pump more state aid into green projects
EU competition chief lashes out at steel state aid
Commission drafts new rules targeting foreign state aid
Some EU leaders fear industries attracted by the new giant US subsidy scheme, the Inflation Reduction Act, may leave for the other side of the Atlantic (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections