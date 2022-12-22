Just under 16,000 European arrest warrants issued in 2020

Almost 16,000 European arrests warrants were issued in 2020, compared to just over 20,000 in 2019, according to a European Commission document.

The warrants allow authorities in the 27 EU states to extradite people wanted for crimes where the offence carries a maximum penalty of at least one year in prison.

It can also be issued for a custodial sentence or detention order when the person sought has been sentenced to at least four months in jail.

The 16,000 covers everything ...