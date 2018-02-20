Ad
euobserver
Katainen (l) when he was still Finland's prime minister, meeting then European Commission chief Barroso, in 2012. Five years later, the two met again, but now Barroso is employed by Goldman Sachs (Photo: European Commission)

Commissioner Katainen confirms Barroso lobbied him

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Former head of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso has lobbied the current commission on behalf of Goldman Sachs, one of the commission's vice-presidents confirmed in a letter.

"Indeed, I met with Mr Barroso from Goldman Sachs in the Silken Berlaymont Hotel in Brussels on 25 October 2017," wrote commissioner Jyrki Katainen, in charge of jobs and growth.

"Mr Barroso and I were the only participants to this meeting, where we mostly discussed trade and defence matters," he a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Barrosogate and the revolt of public opinion
Commission tightens rules after Barrosogate
Ombudsman asks for more details on Barroso case
Barroso bank job to face fresh EU scrutiny
Katainen (l) when he was still Finland's prime minister, meeting then European Commission chief Barroso, in 2012. Five years later, the two met again, but now Barroso is employed by Goldman Sachs (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections