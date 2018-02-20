Commissioner Katainen confirms Barroso lobbied him

Former head of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso has lobbied the current commission on behalf of Goldman Sachs, one of the commission's vice-presidents confirmed in a letter.

"Indeed, I met with Mr Barroso from Goldman Sachs in the Silken Berlaymont Hotel in Brussels on 25 October 2017," wrote commissioner Jyrki Katainen, in charge of jobs and growth.

"Mr Barroso and I were the only participants to this meeting, where we mostly discussed trade and defence matters," he a...