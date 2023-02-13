EU escapes recession, but war remains biggest risk to economy

The EU's economy is expected to "narrowly" avoid recession this year as the bloc decreases its dependence on Russian energy — but Moscow's invasion of Ukraine remains the biggest risk to the European economy.
The EU Commission, in its winter forecast lifted the growth outlook for this year to 0.8 percent i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.