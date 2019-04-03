EU commission plans bolstering rule of law toolbox

EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans on Wednesday (3 April) called for a public debate ahead of plans to reinforce the EU's toolbox for dealing with member states that infringe the rule of law.

The move comes after European institutions came under criticism for being unable to rein in bellicose governments in Hungary, Poland and, more recently, Romania, which have been accused of rolling back democratic freedoms and judicial independence.

"The EU's capacity to uphold rul...