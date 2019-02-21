Microsoft warns EU on election hack threat

Russian hackers posed a threat to EU elections, US tech giant Microsoft has warned, amid fresh revelations of cyber-attacks against European targets.

"The attacks we've seen recently ... suggest an ongoing effort to target democratic organisations," Tom Burt, the firm's vice-president, said in his blog on Wednesday (20 February).

"They validate the warnings from European leaders about the threat level we should expect to see in Europe this year," he added, as Europe prepared for...