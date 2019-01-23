Stymied on 'golden passports', EU sets up expert group

The European Commission, unable to crack down on multi-billion euro schemes run by Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta that allow wealthy non-EU nationals to buy passports to gain EU citizenship, is setting up an expert group to probe the abuse.

The commission on Wednesday (23 January) announced the plan as part of broader effort to fight crime, money-laundering, and tax evasion.

"We cannot afford to keep any weak points, and here we see the weak points - especially in the citizenship sche...