British MPs vote on in London on Tuesday, as Jean-Claude Juncker speaks to MEPs in Brussels (Photo: Leo Hidalgo)

Brexit vote at heart of EU affairs This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain and the EU will find out this week if they are heading for an orderly split or further turbulence.

If British MPs endorse the Brexit withdrawal agreement in their vote in Westminster on Tuesday (15 January), the UK will exit the EU under certain provisions on 29 March.

But if MPs vote against it, they will open the door to a pandemonium of scenarios, including snap elections, a second referendum, or a no-deal exit, causing a potential Irish border crisis and costing bill...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

