Brexit vote at heart of EU affairs This WEEK

Britain and the EU will find out this week if they are heading for an orderly split or further turbulence.

If British MPs endorse the Brexit withdrawal agreement in their vote in Westminster on Tuesday (15 January), the UK will exit the EU under certain provisions on 29 March.

But if MPs vote against it, they will open the door to a pandemonium of scenarios, including snap elections, a second referendum, or a no-deal exit, causing a potential Irish border crisis and costing bill...