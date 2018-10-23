Italy's M5S to unveil new EU group in January

Italy's 5 Star Movement (M5S) is to launch a new pro-European, but anti-establishment political group in January.

Its initiative could weaken far-right forces in European Parliament (EP) elections in May.

But it could cause other problems for EU institutions, with the party pledging an "earthquake" to shake the bloc's "austere" fiscal rules.

"M5S will be the promoter of a new parliamentary group to bring forward a different Europe", the party's leader and Italian deputy p...