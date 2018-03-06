Ad
Air pollution is one of Europe's largest environmental problems (Photo: European Parliament)

Cleaner air in Bulgaria after EU ruling, commission says

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU's environment commissioner Karmenu Vella said on Monday (5 March) that air pollution in Bulgaria has been reduced since the Court of Justice of the EU ruled that Bulgaria needed to do more to tackle it.

"I can confirm that after the ruling against Bulgaria we see improvement," said Vella at a press conference, standing next to Bulgarian environment minister Neno Dimov.

Dimov added that improving air quality was his "priority number one", but that it was difficult to assess ...

