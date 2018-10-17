May faces EU leaders head-to-head as Brexit deal falters

British prime minister Theresa May is expected in Brussels for a difficult meeting with EU leaders on Wednesday evening (17 October) against a precarious backdrop in which negotiators failed to agree to a Brexit withdrawal deal earlier this week.
May is meeting with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council president Donald Tusk before briefing EU leaders on how she sees any possible progress in the negotiations.
She is expected to speak for 30 minutes, which is...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
