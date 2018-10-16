Orthodox church split just tip of Putin's crumbling 'soft power' in Ukraine

The historic decision in Constantinople (Istanbul) at the synod of the Orthodox Church to grant Ukraine autocephaly (independence) from the Russian Orthodox church has geopolitical ramifications for Europe.
Russia's control over religious life was the last vestige of soft power Russian president Vladimir Putin exercised over Ukraine.
Putin's annexation of the Crimea and military aggression against eastern Ukraine, where his occu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Taras Kuzio is a professor at the National University Kiev Mohyla Academy and the co-author of The Sources of Russia's Great Power Politics: Ukraine and the Challenge to the European Order.
Taras Kuzio is a professor at the National University Kiev Mohyla Academy and the co-author of The Sources of Russia's Great Power Politics: Ukraine and the Challenge to the European Order.