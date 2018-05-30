Ad
euobserver
Luxembourgish PM Xavier Bettel addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday

Is this the future of Europe?

EU Political
Opinion
by Jan Zahradil, Strasbourg,

This week the European Parliament held yet another Future of Europe debate. This time with the possibly soon to be departing Luxembourg prime minister.

What started out as an opportunity for European leaders to set out their vision for the future of Europe, and engage in a meaningful debate with the parliament in the wake of the departure of the UK and an ever increasing crisis in confidence from the public, has instead become a repetitive series of monologues calling for more Europe, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

MEPs set limits to Macron's ambitions
Anti-austerity Portuguese PM warns of financial crisis risks
Juncker warns Croat PM he could wreck EU enlargement
'No backsliding' on Brexit promise, Irish PM warns
Luxembourgish PM Xavier Bettel addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections