Poland isolated in bid to remove Tusk

Poland has so far failed to secure wider support among EU states in its bid to dethrone Donald Tusk as president of the European Council.

EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels on Monday (6 March) discussed the issue but deferred decisions to a meeting of EU leaders at a summit later in the week.

Poland’s ruling PiS party has put forward an MEP, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, as its man to replace Tusk amid long-standing and personal animosity between Tusk and PiS chief Jaroslaw Kacz...