'Serious' fighting in Europe's oldest war

European and US diplomats have urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to back off from a wider confrontation after the latest flare-up in fighting in Europe’s oldest ongoing war.

The French, Russian, and US envoys to the Minsk Group, which mediates in the conflict, reminded the warring parties of their “commitments to refrain from the use of force.”

They also urged them, in a statement on Sunday (26 February), to “keep heavy military equipment … in its present positions and to allow recover...