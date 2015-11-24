Ad
euobserver
MEP Aymeric Chauprade is charged for helping two Frenchmen escape from a Dominican prison (Photo: European Parliament)

French MEP charged in 'Air Cocaine' case

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French far-right MEP Aymeric Chauprade was put under an arrest warrant by the Dominican Republic on Monday (23 November) over his role in what has been dubbed the "Air Cocaine affair" by French media.

Chauprade, who until recently was part of Marine Le Pen's National Front party, is charged because he helped two Frenchmen escape from a Dominican prison in October.

The two men, Pascal Fauret and Bruno Odos, had been in prison over accusations of transporting 700 kilos of cocaine i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

European Parliament taken to court by EU journalists
MEP Aymeric Chauprade is charged for helping two Frenchmen escape from a Dominican prison (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections