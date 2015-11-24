French MEP charged in 'Air Cocaine' case

French far-right MEP Aymeric Chauprade was put under an arrest warrant by the Dominican Republic on Monday (23 November) over his role in what has been dubbed the "Air Cocaine affair" by French media.

Chauprade, who until recently was part of Marine Le Pen's National Front party, is charged because he helped two Frenchmen escape from a Dominican prison in October.

The two men, Pascal Fauret and Bruno Odos, had been in prison over accusations of transporting 700 kilos of cocaine i...