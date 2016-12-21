Ad
Recent trade deals have sparked a public outcry. (Photo: Jakob Huber/ECI Stop TTIP!)

Singapore deal needs national approval, EU lawyer says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU-Singapore trade deal must be concluded by member states and ratified by EU countries' parliaments, an advocate general at the EU's top court said in an opinion published on Wednesday (21 December).

The advisory opinion, if followed by a subsequent European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling next year, could mean complex trade deals will not only have to be approved by EU institutions, but also...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

