'No big fish left' for further EU sanctions on Russians

EU diplomats are having to be ever-more creative in finding Russians to blacklist, after already designating 1,206 names.

Work on new sanctions accelerated this week, amid fears that Russia is going to annex parts of eastern Ukraine.

Bogus independence referendums are due to start in Russia-occupied regions this weekend lasting four days. And Russia annexed Crimea just 48 hours after its fake referendum in 2014.

The sense of urgency has already prompted EU talk of activati...