Poland: Middle East migrants cause EU 'tensions'

The Polish government has reiterated its opposition to migrant relocations, while describing Middle East refugees as “the cause” of “social tensions” in Europe.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party initiated the motion in parliament, which passed by 267 votes against 158 on Friday (1 April).

The non-binding resolution said the parliament “voices its considered objection to any attempts to create permanent EU mechanisms for allocating refugees.”

It said immigration policy...