EU responds to Italy drownings with more support for Libya

The European Commission wants to further shore up the Libyan coast guard and launch anti-smuggling partnerships with Tunisia and Egypt.
The proposals were outlined in a letter sent earlier this week by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and seen by EUobserver, to Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni.
The letter came in response to Meloni, who had queried the European Commission over the recent drowning deaths of some 70 people, including small children, off the C...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
