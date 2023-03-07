EU's shameful silence in face of Orbán disinformation deluge

In last month's 'State of the Nation' address in Budapest, an isolated Viktor Orbán outlined a strategy to ramp up his anti-EU disinformation campaign. European institutions must find a way to fight back.
During the speech, prime minister Orbán had a rare moment of honesty. He admitted that when it comes to Europe's position on the Ukraine war he now stands alone.
He lamented how even Germany joined those who stand "on the side of the war," adding that they "did not go from their...
Katalin Cseh is a Hungarian MEP with the country's Momentum Movement and vice-president of the liberal Renew Europe political group in the European Parliament.
