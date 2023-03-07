Ad
Completely isolated on the issue of the actual war, Viktor Orbán is desperate to improve his international standing by pivoting to the culture war (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU's shameful silence in face of Orbán disinformation deluge

by Katalin Cseh, Brussels/Budapest,

In last month's 'State of the Nation' address in Budapest, an isolated Viktor Orbán outlined a strategy to ramp up his anti-EU disinformation campaign. European institutions must find a way to fight back.

During the speech, prime minister Orbán had a rare moment of honesty. He admitted that when it comes to Europe's position on the Ukraine war he now stands alone.

He lamented how even Germany joined those who stand "on the side of the war," adding that they "did not go from their...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Katalin Cseh is a Hungarian MEP with the country's Momentum Movement and vice-president of the liberal Renew Europe political group in the European Parliament.

