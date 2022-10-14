Details of expelled Russians spies in The Hague revealed

Dutch and Belgian journalists, working with the Dossier Center, an NGO in London, have revealed the identities of 17 more Russian diplomats expelled from the EU in April on grounds of espionage.
The group of 17 came from Russia's embassy in The Hague as well as its mission at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Dutch capital.
It includes Andrei Vedeneev, a third secretary at the Russian embassy, who was likely an FSB domestic intelligence servi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
