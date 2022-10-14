Ad
euobserver
Russian embassy in The Hague: the Villa Totila, formerly owned by British collector and art patron Wilhelm Volz (Photo: Dossier Center)

Details of expelled Russians spies in The Hague revealed

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Dutch and Belgian journalists, working with the Dossier Center, an NGO in London, have revealed the identities of 17 more Russian diplomats expelled from the EU in April on grounds of espionage.

The group of 17 came from Russia's embassy in The Hague as well as its mission at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Dutch capital.

It includes Andrei Vedeneev, a third secretary at the Russian embassy, who was likely an FSB domestic intelligence servi...

