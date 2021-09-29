EU demands Volkswagen compensate all EU purchasers

The European Commission and the EU Consumer Protection Authority (CPC) on Tuesday (28) September called on Volkswagen to compensate all purchasers across all member states for misleading them about vehicle emissions.

In a statement, the commission noted Volkswagen had sold 8.5m vehicles in the EU that had been outfitted with a defeat device to cheat emissions tests up until 2015.

Until now, Volkswagen has only compensated purchasers in Germany, but the commission on Tuesday reit...