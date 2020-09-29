EU tries to avoid lockdowns as global death toll reaches 1m

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year and has swept across the world, reached the one million mark on Monday (28 September) .

The United States has the highest death toll with over 200,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK - while Spain, France and Italy are also among the deadliest countries for Covid-19.

However, the chief of emergencies at the World Health Organization, Michael Ryan, said last Friday...