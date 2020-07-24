Ad
euobserver
MEP Manfred Weber (r) criticised the EU at the debate with European Council president Charles Michel in the parliament

Top EU officials urge MEPs give quick budget-deal approval

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's top officials argued for a swift approval of the EU budget by the European Parliament on Thursday, as MEPs criticised the cuts to EU policies agreed by the national leaders earlier this week.

European Council president Charles Michel in a speech to legislators argued that the almost €1.1 trillion seven-year budget and the €750bn rescue package mitigating the economic fallout of the pandemic are historic.

He stresse...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money
EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit
EU Parliament gears up for fight on budget deal
EU leaders face off over corona bailout summit
MEP Manfred Weber (r) criticised the EU at the debate with European Council president Charles Michel in the parliament

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections