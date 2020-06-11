Ad
EU Council president Charles Michel (c) had tried to soften the 'frugal' prime ministers in February, unsuccessfully (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU still divided on recovery but Denmark relaxes position

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Denmark has eased its position on the EU's economic recovery plan after the pandemic ahead of a key meeting, still to held online, of EU leaders next week.

While Denmark remains reluctant on handing out more grants to member states under the corona recovery plan, Copenhagen does not want to get rid of them altogether, only reduce their size -according to a government negotiating mandate sent to the Danish parliament on Tuesday.

The EU Commission's proposal of a €750bn recovery f...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

