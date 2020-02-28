Turkish deaths in Syria prompt Nato alarm

Nato allies, including Turkey, have urged Russia and Syria to halt fighting after Syrian forces killed 33 Turkish soldiers.

"We call on Russia and the Assad regime to stop the attacks, to stop the indiscriminate air attacks," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said after emergency talks by Nato ambassadors in Brussels on Friday (28 February).

"This dangerous situation must be deescalated," he said.

"We have seen bombing of civilian targets. We have seen increased huma...