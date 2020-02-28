Ad
'This dangerous situation must be deescalated', Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said (Photo: nato.int)

Turkish deaths in Syria prompt Nato alarm

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato allies, including Turkey, have urged Russia and Syria to halt fighting after Syrian forces killed 33 Turkish soldiers.

"We call on Russia and the Assad regime to stop the attacks, to stop the indiscriminate air attacks," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said after emergency talks by Nato ambassadors in Brussels on Friday (28 February).

"This dangerous situation must be deescalated," he said.

"We have seen bombing of civilian targets. We have seen increased huma...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

