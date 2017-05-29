Ad
Juncker was questioned over the Luxembourg tax scandal in 2015. (Photo: © European Union 2015 - European Parliament)

China summit and Juncker in MEP tax hearing This WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU relations with China at a summit and Jean-Claude Juncker's alleged role in a tax avoidance scandal in Luxembourg are the two big highlights this week.

After a flurry of awkward meetings with the US president last week, the EU will be turning its attention towards China.

Leaders from both sides will be discussing trade, climate change and migration, among other issues, at the two-day summit in Brussels – scheduled to start on Thursday (1 June).

As China is the EU's second ...

