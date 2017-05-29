China summit and Juncker in MEP tax hearing This WEEK

EU relations with China at a summit and Jean-Claude Juncker's alleged role in a tax avoidance scandal in Luxembourg are the two big highlights this week.
After a flurry of awkward meetings with the US president last week, the EU will be turning its attention towards China.
Leaders from both sides will be discussing trade, climate change and migration, among other issues, at the two-day summit in Brussels – scheduled to start on Thursday (1 June).
As China is the EU's second ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.