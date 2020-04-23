'Corona Orientalism': nothing to learn from the East?

The 14th century Renaissance poet Petrarch detested modern medicine. The reason? It was introduced in Europe by the Arabs.

Petrarch refused to listen to the advice of "modern" physicians because "nothing good can come from those Arabs."

He wrote this at the time of the bubonic plague that killed 30 percent of the European population. The Arab idea of ​​quarantine was only applied to a limited extent.

Unfortunately for Petrarch, one of the plague's victims was his own son....