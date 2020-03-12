Ad
'The model of "take-make-use-dispose" has reached its limits as it pushes us to a resource crisis,' said EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius (Photo: Vibek Raj Maurya)

EU declares war on 'throw-away culture'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has adopted a new circular economy action plan with measures for the entire life cycle of products, which it says will strengthen the EU's economy, empower consumers and protect the environment.

The package of initiatives presented on Wednesday (11 March) sets out a range of actions in those economic sectors where circularity could have a bigger effect - including electronics and ICT, plastic and textile, packag...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

