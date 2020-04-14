Coronavirus in Belarus: could Lukashenko's grip be shaken?

When Alexander Loban flew back to Belarus at the end of March from the Netherlands, where he worked as an optometrist for years, he immediately put himself in self-isolation.

From his living room in Grodno, the Belarusian ophthalmologist by formation started a YouTube channel where he called the authorities of Belarus to close the borders and impose containment. Since then he's released a daily video on Covid-19 in the country.

Faithful viewers could have however noticed a hiatu...