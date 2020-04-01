Human rights abusers don't stop for virus, MEPs tell EU

The EU should press ahead with new human rights sanctions despite the virus crisis, a group of MEPs has said.

"While we are focused today on the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot forget the ongoing human rights abuses taking place around the world at the hands of dictators and kleptocrats," they said in a letter to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell last Friday (27 March), seen by EUobserver.

"It is therefore essential that the [EU foreign service] moves quickly in formulating th...