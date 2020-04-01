Human rights abusers don't stop for virus, MEPs tell EU

The EU should press ahead with new human rights sanctions despite the virus crisis, a group of MEPs has said.
"While we are focused today on the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot forget the ongoing human rights abuses taking place around the world at the hands of dictators and kleptocrats," they said in a letter to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell last Friday (27 March), seen by EUobserver.
"It is therefore essential that the [EU foreign service] moves quickly in formulating th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
