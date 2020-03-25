EU restarts enlargement after French hiccup

The EU has agreed to open accession talks with two Western Balkan states in a "strategic" move to be rubber-stamped on Wednesday (25 March).

"We've reached a political decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia," Croatia's EU affairs minister Andreja Metelko-Zgombić said on Tuesday.

"It's historic news for those two countries and by this we send an important message to all the Western Balkans," she added.

It was also "good news for the EU to ...