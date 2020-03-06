Sex without consent is rape. European laws must reflect that

According to Amnesty International, some 9,000,000 women in the EU have been raped since the age of 15.
This already alarming number is even higher across the 47 Council of Europe member states.
Equally worrying is that too few of our members treat this crime as seriously as they should, because their legal definitions of rape are not based on lack of consent.
As we mark Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Marija Pejčinović Burić is secretary general of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.
Marija Pejčinović Burić is secretary general of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.