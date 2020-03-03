Ad
euobserver
The number of cases of coronavirus registered in Italy jumped by around 50 percent in 24 hours (Photo: Ian Sane)

Coronavirus: EU at high risk amid global panic

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Monday (2 March) that the European disease prevention agency has decided that the risk of coronavirus infection in the EU is currently "high", as the outbreak spread to 18 member states.

"The ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) announced today that the risk level has risen from moderate to high for people in the European Union. In other words, the virus continues to spread," she told reporters ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

