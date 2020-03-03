Coronavirus: EU at high risk amid global panic

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Monday (2 March) that the European disease prevention agency has decided that the risk of coronavirus infection in the EU is currently "high", as the outbreak spread to 18 member states.

"The ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) announced today that the risk level has risen from moderate to high for people in the European Union. In other words, the virus continues to spread," she told reporters ...